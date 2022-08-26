LIVE – More than 500 South American teams battle for the last two spots in the RMR of the Americas | DRAFT5

The third and last South American open tryouts will begin this Thursday afternoon (25th), leading to the Americas RMRwhich in turn serves as a gateway to the IEM Rio Major 2022.

Over three days of action, more than 500 teams will battle to take the first step towards the hottest championship on the Counter-Strike world stage. For South America, there are only two vacancies on offer in the Americas RMR.

Flow has one last chance to go to the RMR of the Americas | Photo: Saymon Sampaio and André Vieira/FluxFlow has one last chance to go to the RMR of the Americas | Photo: Saymon Sampaio and André Vieira/Flux

Previously, Imperial and FURY were already guaranteed in the RMR of the Americas thanks to the good campaigns in PGL Major Antwerp 2022. Through the qualifiers, fatherN, MIBR, 00Nation, 9z and THE PLAN stamped the passport to the dispute.

Scheduled to take place between October 5th and 9th in Stockholm, Sweden, the RMR of Americas will include six teams with spots in the IEM Rio Major 2022. At the moment, the following teams have already qualified for the tournament:

DAY 1

22:00 – It starts to heat up

Qualifier starts to heat up as the fifth round clashes are set. Highlighted, Flow vs. arvum, Los Grandes vs. Boca Juniors, furious vs. River Plateand SWS Gaming vs. Stars Horizon.

No surprises so far. Some of the main strengths of the scenario are already guaranteed in the fifth round, such as Corinthians, WINDINGO, sharks and ODDIK.

Continue after ad

20:30 – Despite the regrets

case have some difficulty getting through the modest Fiat 147, winning by 16 to 13 despite the regrets. Other than that, nothing unusual. Favorites march forward.

Favorites advance without any difficulties. No surprises so far.

Surprisingly, the table for the third and final qualifier is released at the scheduled time. The expectation, obviously, is that there will be fewer technical problems than in the first two selections.

Some of the caliber teams took BYE in the opening round, in case Corinthians, WINDINGO, The Union, paquetá, ARCTIC, case, B4, Goal, ODDIK and isurus. Flow advanced with WO

For the first day of competition, five MD1 rounds are expected to be played. See the main teams registered in the qualifier:

