Lívia Andrade celebrates being hired at Globo and shares the moment of her arrival at the station: “New era”

New hire presented her dressing room, where her name is on the door and the sign of the program she will be a part of from now on, ‘Domingão com Huck’

Presenter Lívia Andrade (39) is TV Globo’s new bet and she made a point of sharing with her fans the joy of her first moments in the house. This Thursday afternoon (25), the famous used her social networks to show her arrival at the station, where she met with presenter Luciano Huck and met her new dressing room.

The blonde produced a series of videos of some moments at Projac and shared it in the Stories of her official Instagram account, where the former SBT contractor also replied to a click on the entrance to the studios that was shared by one of her friends: “The beginning of a new era! God bless you”says the text in the image.

Livia walked through the corridors of Projac and introduced her dressing room, where her name and the sign of the program she will be a part of from now on, ‘Domingão com Huck’, are on the door. She also shared her robe in the house, which features her name embroidered on the back: “Millions of Bathrobe”she wrote in the image.

And, of course, the host in question could not miss the welcome, which she went to greet and ended up received with affection and hug. “Welcome”, said Angelica’s husband to his new partner. The new global star will debut on the bench of the next season of the attraction ‘Acredite em Quem Queser’, where he will have as colleagues Father Fábio de Melo and by Déa Lúcia, mother of Paulo Gustavo.