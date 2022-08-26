Livia Andrade shows behind the scenes of Domingão

Globo’s new hire, Livia Andrade showed her arrival at the station’s studios this Thursday (24) in a video posted on Instagram. The ex-SBT will be part of the panel of judges Believe Who You Wantfrom Sunday with Huck.

“I’ve walked, but this time it’s quite different.” Lívia Andrade

Livia Andrade at Globo

The blonde’s debut on Sunday will take place next Sunday (28). In the last week, she used her social media to announce her new work. “When will I go back to TV? Now I can answer, back on Sunday, a very special day for me. But now it’s Sunday with Huck, on Globo !!! Plim Plim Plim”, she said on Instagram.

The announcement of her entry into Globo came months after she made a pilot to run a solo show, the music mix. The forecast was that the attraction would debut on Band in May, but the project was cancelled. Previously, Lívia was in the SBTa station where he stayed for 18 years.

On Silvio Santos’ channel, she started as a dancer on the program Fantasia and, after seven years, returned to the company to work as an actress in A Praça é Nossa. After doing some soap operas on the network, he became better known throughout Brazil for participating in the Pontinhos Games, within the Silvio Santos Program.