Longing or panic? Neymar plays with the name of his exes on TikTok

Neymar made a joke on social media, this Thursday (25/8), which piqued the curiosity of fans. In one of the famous TikTok streams, to the sound of Saudade do Meu Ex, by Marília Mendonça, Neymar fixed the letter B, the initial of ex-girlfriends Bruna Biancardi and Bruna Marquezine.

The player’s most emblematic relationship was with Marquezine, a relationship that had many ups and downs. It was in 2011, with an unassuming tweet by Marquezine, the beginning of the love story, officially assumed in 2016. With turbulent moments, the two had some breakups until the relationship actually ended in 2019.

In early 2022, Neymar appeared alongside model and influencer Bruna Biancardi. A few months later, they announced that they were together. However, at the same speed it started, the relationship came to an end.

