Longing or panic? Neymar plays with the name of his exes on TikTok

Neymar made a joke on social media, this Thursday (25/8), which piqued the curiosity of fans. In one of the famous TikTok streams, to the sound of Saudade do Meu Ex, by Marília Mendonça, Neymar fixed the letter B, the initial of ex-girlfriends Bruna Biancardi and Bruna Marquezine.

The player’s most emblematic relationship was with Marquezine, a relationship that had many ups and downs. It was in 2011, with an unassuming tweet by Marquezine, the beginning of the love story, officially assumed in 2016. With turbulent moments, the two had some breakups until the relationship actually ended in 2019.

bruna biancardi and neymar (8)

Fans pointed to a possible betrayal as the reason for the breakup. Photo: Instagram/Play

Bruna Marquezine and Neymar JrBruna Marquezine and Neymar Jr

Bruna Marquezine and Neymar were the darling couple of the publicPlayback/Twitter

bruna biancardi and neymar (6)

Rumors about the end of the relationship started in JulyPhoto: Instagram/Play

Bruna Marquezine and Neymar Jr.Bruna Marquezine and Neymar Jr.

They were together, on and off, for five years and ended their relationship in 2018. Reproduction / Instagram

bruna biancardi and neymar (4)

Netizens have always commented on the similarity between Bruna Biancardi and Bruna MarquezinePhoto: Instagram/Play

Neymar and Bruna MarquezineNeymar and Bruna Marquezine

They broke up in 2018reproduction

Neymar Jr. and Bruna Biancardi

Photo: Instagram/Play

Bruna Marquezine and Neymar

They, however, do not seem to have any intention of returning.Reproduction / Instagram

In early 2022, Neymar appeared alongside model and influencer Bruna Biancardi. A few months later, they announced that they were together. However, at the same speed it started, the relationship came to an end.

