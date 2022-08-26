Luciano Hang, from Havan, has profiles withheld on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok | Technology

The profile of Bolsonarista businessman Luciano Hang, from Havan, was withheld on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. His YouTube channel also appears unavailable this Thursday (25).

The Twitter page informs that the decision was taken by court order. The measure was determined by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), last Tuesday, as part of the investigation against businessmen who shared coup messages in a WhatsApp group. Among them, Hang.

Searched by g1, Twitter and YouTube, which belongs to Google, and TikTok confirmed that Hang’s accounts were unavailable to comply with a court order from the STF. YouTube added that “the process is under judicial secrecy”. Meta, the owner of Instagram, said she will not comment.

In a note released by Havana (read in full at the end of the article)the company claims that Hang was “the victim of new censorship” — he’s had his networks blocked before.

The eight businessmen were also targets of search and seizure warrants. Moraes also ordered the blocking of bank accounts, breaking bank secrecy and taking statements from them.

Hang’s Instagram profile is restricted. “We have received a legal request to restrict this content,” says Instagram. “Upon review, we restrict access to content in the location where it is against local law.”

The businessman’s YouTube account became unavailable and began to display a warning that “this channel is not available in your country”.

Hang has had restricted access to his Twitter profiles on other occasions. In January of this year, the social network suspended the businessman’s account due to a court order. Access was restored three days later.

In July 2020, Moraes, already as minister of the STF, ordered the blocking of profiles of 16 supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro, including Hang. The decision was part of the fake news inquiry, which investigates attacks and dissemination of false information against STF ministers.

Read Havan’s note about Luciano Hang:

“Businessman Luciano Hang was the victim of new censorship this Thursday afternoon. Hang had his twitter accounts, with more than 835 thousand followers and Youtube with 351 thousand subscribers censored. The censorship was due to a narrative created after a report by Metrópoles, which had access to conversations in a closed WhatsApp group.

With the blocking of Twitter and Youtube, Hang was censored and lost access to all his social networks, which together had more than 12 million followers. The businessman’s bank account was also blocked. “This is an attack on democracy and freedom of thought and opinion. I started to express myself politically because I couldn’t stand all the excesses of this country anymore. They want to shut me up. But I am the voice of millions of Brazilians from north to south of Brazil. By shutting me up, they shut up the voice of everyone who feels represented by me. I’m sure everything was engineered to take down my social media to harm President Bolsonaro,” he says.