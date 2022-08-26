Luciano Hang, from Havan, has profiles withheld on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok | Technology

The profile of Bolsonarista businessman Luciano Hang, from Havan, was withheld on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. His YouTube channel also appears unavailable this Thursday (25).

The Twitter page informs that the decision was taken by court order. The measure was determined by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), last Tuesday, as part of the investigation against businessmen who shared coup messages in a WhatsApp group. Among them, Hang.

Searched by g1, Twitter and YouTube, which belongs to Google, and TikTok confirmed that Hang’s accounts were unavailable to comply with a court order from the STF. YouTube added that “the process is under judicial secrecy”. Meta, the owner of Instagram, said she will not comment.

The eight businessmen were also targets of search and seizure warrants. Moraes also ordered the blocking of bank accounts, breaking bank secrecy and taking statements from them.

Hang’s Instagram profile is restricted. “We have received a legal request to restrict this content,” says Instagram. “Upon review, we restrict access to content in the location where it is against local law.”

The businessman’s YouTube account became unavailable and began to display a warning that “this channel is not available in your country”.

Hang has had restricted access to his Twitter profiles on other occasions. In January of this year, the social network suspended the businessman’s account due to a court order. Access was restored three days later.