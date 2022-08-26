Lula “blatantly lied” in the JN, says Sergio Moro

Former judge said that PT’s sabbath was “very similar to his interrogations in Lava Jato”

Former judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) said this Thursday (25.Aug.2022) that former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) “blatantly lied” during the sabbath of national newspaper, gives Rede Globo. Hours earlier, the candidate for the Senate from Paraná had announced that would do a sabbath check.



“Lula did not answer the questions in the Jornal Nacional and blatantly lied. The interview was very similar to his interrogations at Lava Jato. The population deserved the truth, not this time”, published I live on your Twitter profile.

This Thursday (25.Aug), Moro moved the political scene with comments on Lula’s Saturday meeting. At the beginning of the interview, the former judge stated that “the only truth in the interview is the hoarse voice [de Lula]”. Here’s the post:

“The one who chose the rogue Petrobras Board was Lula. No regrets. Fighting corruption harms the economy according to Lula. Defends steals, but does. crazy”, published. the catchphrase “steals but does” marked former governor Paulo Maluf, accused of money laundering and other crimes.

“Did I get it wrong or does the new Lula want to control and intimidate the Public Ministry? Will you meet with them to say what they have to do? Does not commit to the triple list”, he wrote I live.

Read other reports about Lula’s interview with JN:

Lula in JN

The former president was the 3rd candidate to participate in the interviews with candidates for the Planalto dO National Journalgives TV Globo.

Ciro Gomes attended the interview at the station on Tuesday (23.Aug.2022) and spoke for 30 minutes. Bolsonaro was interviewed on Monday (22.Aug) and made statements for 24 minutes.