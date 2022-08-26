Lula in the JN: ‘Corruption only appears when you allow it to be investigated’; stretch | Elections 2022

“For five years I was massacred and today I am having the first opportunity to be able to talk about it openly with the Brazilian people. First, corruption only appears when you allow it to be investigated.”

“When the Mensalão issue came up, I arrived and said the following: ‘there is only one possibility for someone not to be investigated in this country: it is not to make a mistake’. If he makes a mistake, he will be investigated. And that’s what we did. someone makes a mistake, someone commits a crime, it is investigated, investigated, judged, convicted or acquitted and the problem is solved”, he said.

In 2021, Minister Edson Fachin, of the STF, annulled all of Lula’s convictions by the Federal Justice in Paraná related to the investigations of Operation Lava Jato. With the decision, former President Lula regained his political rights and was once again eligible.

“What was Lava Jato’s mistake? It’s that Lava Jato took a delicate political path. Squid.”

“I don’t know if you remember. In the first statement I went to give to the [ex-juiz da Lava Jato Sergio Moro]I said: ‘Moro, you are condemned to condemn me because you have already allowed the lie to go too far’. […] Any, any chance that someone commits any crime, however minor or major, that person will be investigated, that person will be tried and that person will be punished or acquitted. That’s how you fight corruption in a country.”

In the interview, the PT also spoke about the choice of the Attorney General of the Republic.

“I could have chosen a top prosecutor. You know that friend you choose and that no case goes forward? I could have done that and I didn’t. I chose from the triple list. I could have prevented the Federal Police from having a delegate that I I couldn’t control it. I didn’t. And I allowed things to actually happen the way they needed to happen.”

Lula appears in first place in the voting intentions in the first round with 47%, according to a Datafolha poll released on August 18. The survey shows that next comes President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 32%, followed by Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 7%.

Interview with JN: Lula says he ‘can’t say there was no corruption’, admits Dilma’s mistakes and talks about pacifying the country

The series of interviews with JN candidates began this Monday (22), with Bolsonaro, who repeated a lie about electronic voting machines, said he will accept the election results “as long as they are clean and transparent” and defended an alliance with Centrão.

Ciro, interviewed on Tuesday (23), promised to reassess the tone of criticism of opponents to reconcile the country and proposed plebiscites in the face of impasses.

The last interview will be with Simone Tebet (MDB), this Friday (26).

The five best-placed candidates in the poll released by Datafolha on July 28 were invited to the hearing: Lula, Bolsonaro, Ciro, Tebet and André Janones (Avante), who later withdrew his candidacy.

A lottery held on August 1 with party representatives defined the dates and order of the interviews.