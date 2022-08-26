Lula in the JN on corruption: ‘There is no chance of not being investigated’ – Politica

Luiz Incio Lula da Silva gives an interview to Jornal Nacional (photo: TV Globo/Reproduction)

When questioned about corruption by journalist William Bonner, in the “Jornal Nacional” Saturday (25/8), former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) guaranteed that any case would be investigated if it became president. “There is no chance of not being investigated,” he declared.

“I want to go back to the Presidency of the Republic, and any, any hypothesis of someone committing any crime, however minor or major, that person will be investigated, that person will be tried, and that person will be punished or acquitted. This is how you fight corruption in the country,” he said.

The president was asked about corruption scandals during PT governments. “The measures are in place. I could have chosen a top attorney. I didn’t. I could have prevented the Federal Police from having a delegate that I had control over. I allowed everything to be done right. I could make 500-year decree, t in fashion n?”, he stated.

For Lula, Brazil “suffers from a serious problem” since people “are condemned by the newspaper headlines”.

