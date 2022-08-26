Lula in the JN on corruption: ‘There is no chance of not being investigated’ – Politica
When questioned about corruption by journalist William Bonner, in the “Jornal Nacional” Saturday (25/8), former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) guaranteed that any case would be investigated if it became president. “There is no chance of not being investigated,” he declared.
“I want to go back to the Presidency of the Republic, and any, any hypothesis of someone committing any crime, however minor or major, that person will be investigated, that person will be tried, and that person will be punished or acquitted. This is how you fight corruption in the country,” he said.
The president was asked about corruption scandals during PT governments.
“The measures are in place. I could have chosen a top attorney. I didn’t. I could have prevented the Federal Police from having a delegate that I had control over. I allowed everything to be done right. I could make 500-year decree, t in fashion n?”, he stated.
For Lula, Brazil “suffers from a serious problem” since people “are condemned by the newspaper headlines”.
Former President Lula is the third in the series of interviews carried out by the “Jornal Nacional”. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) opened the hearings on Monday (22/8), and then ex-minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) was in the stadiums on Tuesday (23/8).
The next interviewee is Senator Simone Tebet (MDB). She will be in the stadiums of TV Globo this Friday (26/8).
Interviews last 40 minutes and are conducted by William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos.