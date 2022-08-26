Lula leads by 8 points in the 1st round and would beat Bolsonaro by 11 in the 2nd, says Atlas survey

An Atlas Intel/Arko Advice poll released this Thursday 25th indicates Lula (PT) is leading the race for the Presidency of the Republic with approximately 8 points ahead of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB), the most competitive names in the third way, are still far from a possible second round.

Check out the projection results for the first round:

Lula (PT): 46.7%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 38.3%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 6.4%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 3.6%

Pablo Marçal (PROS): 1.5%

Felipe D’Ávila (New): 0.7%

Vera Lucia (PSTU): 0.4%

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0.2%

Eymael Constituent (DC): 0.1%

Léo Péricles (UP): 0.1%

Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil): 0.1%

Don’t know/White/Null: 1.9%

See the simulated scenarios for the second round:

Lula 51.8% x Bolsonaro 40.8%

Lula 46.5% x 22.7% Ciro

Ciro 41.5% x Bolsonaro 39.8%

The survey followed a methodology called Atlas Random Digital Recruitment, or RDR, according to which respondents are recruited organically during routine web browsing in geolocated territories on any device (smartphones, tablets, laptops or PCs).

The institute says that, in order to ensure representativeness at the national level, the samples are post-stratified using an algorithm on a minimal set of target variables: gender, age group, educational level, income level, region and past electoral behavior. .

A total of 7,475 people were interviewed in 2,013 municipalities between August 20 and 25. The margin of error is one percentage point, considering the 95% confidence level. The research is registered with the TSE under the code BR-00848/2022.