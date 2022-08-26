Lula loses two points while Bolsonaro and Ciro rise in Ceará, says survey Ipespe

In the second round of Ipespe survey Ceará with the intention to vote for president of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) maintains the isolated leadership with 53% of the voting intentions in the state. The former president had a negative oscillation of two percentage points. Then come Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 23%, Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 14%. The two have gained 3 percentage points each since the poll conducted in early August.

stimulated research



Lula (PT): 53% (-2%)

Bolsonaro (PL): 23% (+3%)

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 14% (+3%)

Simone Tebet (MDB): 2% (+1%)

Vera (PSTU): 0

Eymael Constituent (DC): 0

Felipe d’Avila (New): 0

Pablo Marcal (Pros): 0

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0

White/null: 5%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 3%

The research, commissioned by THE PEOPLE, was carried out after the beginning of the electoral campaign, on the 16th. Ipespe interviewed 1,000 voters from all regions of Ceará between the 20th and 23rd of August. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points and the confidence interval is 95.45%. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number BR-04538/2022 and with the Regional Electoral Court of Ceará (TRE-CE), with the identification CE-07968/2022.

At spontaneous research, the one in which voters express their intention to vote without the names of the candidates being presented, Lula also leads with 51%, followed by Bolsonaro (20%), Ciro (9%) and Tebet (1%). The other postulants were not named. Blanks and nulls add up to 3%. Don’t know or didn’t answer, 15%. In comparison with the previous survey, Lula and Ciro grew by 1 percentage point each. Bolsonaro advanced 2 points.

Spontaneous search

Lula (PT): 51% (+1%)

Bolsonaro (PL): 20% (+2%)

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 9% (+1%)

Simone Tebet (MDB): 1% (+1%)

Vera (PSTU): 0

Eymael Constituent (DC): 0

Felipe d’Avila (New): 0

Pablo Marcal (Pros): 0

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0

White/null: 3%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 15%

Ipespe

The survey is carried out by the Institute for Social, Political and Economic Research (Ipespe). With 36 years of experience, Ipespe has as president of the Scientific Council Antonio Lavareda. He holds a PhD in Political Science and was coordinator or consultant in 91 major electoral campaigns in Brazil and also worked in Portugal and Bolivia.

Ipespe has already carried out thousands of electoral, market and social public opinion surveys for the public sector, the private sector, universities, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and civil society. The institute does qualitative, quantitative face-to-face and telephone research, tracking, ethnographic research, market geography studies, censuses, web and mobile surveys and applied neuroscience studies. He has been conducting telephone surveys since 1993 — he was the first to carry out telephone tracking during an election campaign.

