Lula (PT) is interviewed in Jornal Nacional; see full | National Journal

In the order determined by lottery, with the presence of party advisors, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, from the PT, is the interviewee this Thursday (25). On Friday (26), it will be the turn of Simone Tebet, from MDB.

Reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro of the PL and PDT candidate Ciro Gomes were interviewed on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

In forty minutes, the National Journal addressed the themes that mark these candidacies. And the candidate had a minute for closing remarks.

VIDEOS: Lula is interviewed in Jornal Nacional

Lula admits Dilma’s mistakes in the economy, says secret budget is ‘scorn’ and wants to ‘pacify the country’

See below all the excerpts from Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s interview with Jornal Nacional:

Lula responds to corruption

Lula responds to the triple list of the Attorney General’s Office

Lula responds on the economy

Lula responds about relationship with Congress

Lula responds about secret budget

Lula responds to PT’s political militancy and polarization

Lula responds about agribusiness

Lula responds on international politics

Lula’s Final Thoughts