Maíra Cardi reveals post-surgery health status | famous

Maira Cardi, blogger and wife of Arthur Aguiar, reassured fans this Thursday (25) after the surgical procedure. The digital influencer underwent surgery, alongside her best friend Juliana Chagas. According to the content creator, after so much time working with cell phones and computers, her eyes were affected.

The ex-BBB companion Arthur Aguiar, revealed to netizens that he lost part of his vision. The surgery was performed precisely to recover the damage and improve the famous eye field. Through Stories, on her Instagram profile, Maíra Cardi delivered fun and unusual details after leaving the hospital.

“It’s all dark because you can’t [ligar]. actually i should be [usando] sunglasses. Juliana is, look how cute! You have no idea what happened. What a shit! We just had eye surgery and have to be in the dark all day. It’s just a surgery where you obviously need a companion.”fired Maíra Cardi.

“And then we decided that we would have the surgery together. I was going to be her companion and she would be my escort. My, it didn’t! You are not understanding. We went through unfashionable perrengue, we couldn’t see anything and it blurs everything. It hurts, we start to lose consciousness and get dizzy. It’s a very strong pain, you know? And we wanted to call Uber to leave.”continued Maíra Cardi.

According to Cardi, she and her friend were worried when asking for a car through the app: “We were scared, with so much history of Uber. Obviously we couldn’t see, couldn’t see the license plate or get into the car. I couldn’t know where he was taking us, couldn’t get into the room. A pain, a business that is so inexplicable. We alone, right?”.

