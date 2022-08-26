Maíra Cardi vents about eye surgery and details health status

Maíra Cardi revealed, this Thursday morning (25), that she underwent eye surgery. According to the influencer and wife of Arthur Aguiarsurgical intervention was necessary due to the excessive use of cell phones and computers.

“Surgery day! A surgical procedure is never simple, but everything gets much lighter and more pleasant when it’s done together with your best friend! Old age arrives with it and we decided to operate our eyes together too”, said Maíra in an excerpt of the post made alongside her friend Juliana Chagas, who also underwent surgery.

Already during the night, she appeared on social networks to update your fans on your health status. “It’s all, all dark because you can’t [ligar]. In fact, I should be [usando] sunglasses. Juliana is, look how cute! You have no idea what happened. What a shit! We just had eye surgery and have to be in the dark all day. It’s just surgery where you obviously need an escort,” she began in an Instagram video.

Then, he said that the two went through a perrengue soon after the surgery. “And then we decided that we would have the surgery together. I was going to be her companion and she would be my escort. My, it didn’t! You are not understanding. We went through unfashionable perrengue, we couldn’t see anything and it blurs everything. It hurts, we start to lose consciousness and get dizzy. It’s a very strong pain, you know? And we wanted to call Uber to leave,” she said.