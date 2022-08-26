Malafaia on Moraes: “disgrace that rips up the Constitution” – Politics

Pastor Silas Malafaia published a video, this Thursday (25/8), with attacks on Minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), and calling the population to the September 7 demonstrations. The religious posted the material with the title “Shame! The bastard who tears the Constitution”.

In the recording, the pastor showed a photo of Moraes and questioned the fake news inquiry – which is being processed in the Federal Supreme Court (STF), under the minister’s report. According to Malafaia, the investigation is “immoral” and “unconstitutional”.

“It’s not in the legal system of Brazil. This bastard is at the same time victim, delegate, prosecutor and judge. Not even in the inquisition was seen that. It’s an aberration that stains the Brazilian Judiciary. It rips the constitution”, he says.

He repeats that Moraes “tears up the Constitution” and asks “who is going to stop this bastard?” “We are living in a police state, just like Nazism, fascism, communism,” he continued. “This here Nicargua, China, Korea, Cuba and Venezuela?”.

The pastor also cites, among others, the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), the press, other STF ministers and the Senate. “History will not forgive these omissions,” he says.

Malafaia also emphasizes that “the people, who are the supreme power of a nation”, will “give an answer”. The speech illustrated with green and yellow and says that on September 7 “all the people (be) in the streets”.