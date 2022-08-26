Man contracts monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 at the same time – Sade

the first case of co-infection with monkeypox virus, SARS-CoV-2 and HIV (photo: HANDOUT / AFP)

Doctors from the University of Catania, Italy, reported the first case of simultaneous infection of COVID-19, HIV and monkeypox. The 36-year-old Italian patient had all three illnesses at the same time in July 2022.

The patient’s case was reported in the scientific journal Journal of Infection and, according to the researchers, the patient tested positive for the disease after a four-day trip to Spain.

Nine days after returning from the trip, the man began to show symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, dry throat, fatigue and headache. On July 2, testing for SARS-CoV-2 was the first positive he had.

That same afternoon, he began to show symptoms of monkeypox with rashes on the skin of his left arm. The symptoms intensified and, on July 5, he went to the emergency room at the University Hospital of Catania, and then transferred to the infectious diseases unit.

treatment for syphilis

At the hospital, the man reported that he had been undergoing treatment for syphilis since 2019 and that, in September 2021, he had taken an HIV test, which had come back negative. He also takes medication for bipolar disorder and had already contracted COVID-19 in January 2022.

Another detail he reported at the hospital was that he had sex without condoms during his trip to Spain. So, as most cases of monkeypox are related to sex, further tests were done for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and the HIV diagnosis was confirmed.

From the white blood cell count in the patient’s system and how he had been tested for HIV in September, the doctors believe the infection was recent. “This case highlights how the symptoms of monkeypox and COVID-19 can overlap and corroborates how in the case of co-infection, anamnestic collection (clinical histories) and the sexual habits of the patients are crucial to make the correct diagnosis”, they explained. doctors in the text.

They further emphasize that sexual intercourse may be the predominant form of transmission, “thus, thorough screening for STDs is recommended after the diagnosis of monkeypox,” they point out.

They conclude the text by noting that as this is the first case of co-infection with monkeypox virus, SARS-CoV-2 and HIV, there is still no evidence to support the idea that this combination can worsen the patient’s condition.