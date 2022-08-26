Man diagnosed with monkeypox, Covid-19 and HIV at the same time

This is the first time scientists have reported this co-infection; case happened in Italy

Cynthia S. Goldsmith / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / AFP

Coinfection case involving monkeypox, HIV and Covid-19 has been recorded for the first time



A 36-year-old man was diagnosed in Italy with monkeypox, Covid-19 and HIV, according to the scientific journal “Journal of Infection”. This is the first case of co-infection involving the three viruses. According to the information published by the article, the patient spent five days in the Spain between June 16th and 20th and presented initial symptoms such as: fever, sore throat, fatigue and headache. He initially tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and then began to have a rash on his left arm. That’s when he went to the hospital. The man had already been vaccinated with two doses of Covid-19 and at the end of 2021 had tested negative for HIV, however, during his stay in Spain he had intercourse without protection. The patient, whose identity was not revealed, was released on the sixth day, and despite the absence of new lesions, he continued to test positive for the diseases, but was isolated at home and started HIV treatment.