Marcelinho Carioca refutes claims about being the greatest in the history of Corinthians

One of the great idols in Corinthians history, former midfielder Marcelinho Carioca spoke about his relationship with the club. The former player refuted the positions that point to him as the greatest athlete in the history of Timão.

“The institution is above any pride, vanity and stardom. All athletes have their importance. The late Socrates, Rivelino, Neto, Basílio, with an important goal, Cássio, who has been building a wonderful story. There are no arguments against facts”, said the former athlete in participation in the ESPN Review, which will air in full this Friday.

Marcelinho Carioca accumulates many achievements for Corinthians. Two-time Brazilian champion, world and Copa do Brasil champion and four-time Paulista champion, the athlete recognized the importance of his achievements. Even so, he insisted on recognizing that the achievements were the result of collective work throughout his time at the club.

“The ‘Pé de Anjo’ that speaks to you… there are ten titles, the fifth top scorer in the club’s history, 206 goals scored in 433 games. But I didn’t conquer it alone, I conquered it with those who played with me. But the club is above all vanity. I’m not going to say ‘I’m the greatest’. In 2010, we won as if it were a centenary. In 2012, we won. Now, I’m not going to come and say that I’m this or that other”, he then pointed out.

