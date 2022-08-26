Marcio Garcia mourns the death of his brother-in-law: ‘Rest in peace’ | TV & Famous

Marcio Garcia mourned the death of his brother-in-law, Rodrigo Santa Rosa, brother of his wife, nutritionist Andrea Santa Rosa. In a post on social networks this Thursday, 25/8, the presenter shared a family record with Rodrigo.
“Rest in peace my beloved brother-in-law,” wrote the presenter.
Andrea Santa Rosa says goodbye to her brother, Rodrigo Santa Rosa, with textão on the networks — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
Andrea paid an emotional tribute to her brother. The nutritionist wrote beautiful words to describe the relationship she had with Rodrigo:
“Rô, thank you for uniting our family, for being this wonderful father to my nieces Júlia and Isabela, for being such a thoughtful son and so careful with Mom and Dad. Thank you for taking such good care of your 4 sisters ( You always reigned in the midst of so many women, right?!).”
“I love you so much and I’m sure you’re in paradise, being taken care of by our dear grandma pink. And you can let me take care of mom and dad, like you always did. It’s not being easy for them! No father or mother should go through this loss. Inhumane! May God comfort our hearts with great faith in this moment of pain and sadness.”
“My dear brother, rest in peace! Life here on earth has lost its luster, but heaven has never been brighter. I love you for all eternity, from your sister, Andrea.”
Marcio Garcia mourns the death of his brother-in-law, Rodrigo Santa Rosa — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Famous friends left messages of strength and support for the family
Famous friends left messages of strength and support for the family — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram