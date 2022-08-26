Marvel Fans Are Going Crazy Over Jennifer Walters’ Mobile Wallpaper

Now the heroine’s obsession with Captain America is explained…

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes is now available on Disney+, and promises to bring more twists and turns over the next few weeks as new episodes air. However, the second chapter made many fans very happy with a “small” detail found in the background of the cell phone of Jennifer Walters.

At some point in the second episode, Jennifer ends up checking some notifications on her cell phone, and with that, we can see that the wallpaper on her lock screen is nothing more, nothing less than a back view of the captain Americafurther emphasizing the large volume of her rear end.

It’s not the first time the Marvel makes fun of it, since the idea of ​​“America’s Ass” (America’s Butt) was introduced in Avengers: Endgame and has since appeared as a joke in a number of different projects, from Falcon and the Winter Soldier The Ms. Marvel.

Check out the image below:

At the twitter, fans are out of control with the revelation. Among the comments, we have some like: “Jennifer’s lock screen? She looks just like me, really.”

In the other, we can read: “This wallpaper is making me sick, congratulations to the writers for that.”

It is worth remembering that one of the recurring jokes of the first chapter is precisely Jennifer questioning her cousin, Bruce Bannerregarding the possible virginity of the captain America – in fact, we finally found an answer to this question. Apparently, the new heroine of Marvel really is a big fan of the Sentinel of Liberty… or at least, of his more flashy attributes.

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes airs on Thursdays on Disney+.

