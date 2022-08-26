Masp opens exhibition with vetoed MST photos – 08/25/2022 – Illustrated

A black stripe covers the expression “order and progress” on a black Brazilian flag, hung vertically on the wall, as if in the wrong position. Next to the “Afro-Brazilian Flag”, by the artist Bruno Baptistelli, another version of the national pennant, signed by Leandro Vieira, ex-Carnavalesco da Mangueira, changes the original boastful tone for the inscription “Indians, blacks and the poor”.

The works that open the exhibition “Brazilian Stories”, which starts this Friday at Masp, the São Paulo Museum of Art, imagine unofficial stories for the national symbol appropriated in recent years by Bolsonaristas, who gave it a unique meaning. . Versions of the flag made during the dictatorship by artists that are now part of the canon are also on display, such as a collage by Wesley Duke Lee that reads “today is always yesterday”.

Critically reviewing the history of Brazil as it celebrates 200 years of its independence is the main objective of the museum’s biggest exhibition this year. After a controversy that almost removed a set of photographs of the Landless Movement from the exhibition due to a veto by Masp itself, “Brazilian Stories” ended up including these works in the montage.

The exhibition has almost 400 works by 250 artists and collectives spread over two floors, contemplating painting, photography, video, sculpture and documents, from an arch that goes from the colonial period until today, forming an encyclopedia of Brazilian art.

Although it starts on the eve of September 7, the exhibition is not an exhibition about independence, says Adriano Pedrosa, the museum’s artistic director. “It’s a time to reflect on Brazilian stories. We are more interested in everyday topics, contemporary topics. By the succession of topics listed, you can see that we are more interested in a social, cultural, political history, which is relevant to people’s daily lives.”

Judging by the eight nuclei of the show, our stories are of many conflicts — of the indigenous people for the right to the land that was expropriated by the colonizers, of the black against the white, of different sexualities in search of a place in a heteronormative society, of the subject against the State.

The wing called “Rebellions and Revolts”, for example, shows the word “fight” in gigantic red letters in the middle of the gallery, weaving relationships between Rubens Gerchman’s sculpture from the dictatorship period with images of the June 2013 protests and the against the Bolsonaro government last year.

Following the theme of the moment in the art circuit, “Histórias Brasileiras” has dozens of figurative paintings with black characters, represented in religious services, at parties and in favelas, but also as lords of their own image.

In the “Portraits” wing, the museum commissioned full-length portraits of black and indigenous artists. There are, among others, works by O Bastardo, Wallace Pato, Panmela Castro and Yacunã Tuxá.

Tuxá painted herself as an indigenous woman with a serious expression, holding a rainbow flag, in a painting that appears alongside the serene classic self-portrait of modernist Tarsila do Amaral wrapped in a red cloak — the contrast between the two is evident.

Organized as a gallery of Brazilian portraits, the nucleus occupies the most space in the show and its idea is to question the European pictorial tradition of representing the nobility, “generally white men”, says Pedrosa, listing portraits made by Velázquez and Rubens belonging to the museum collection. “In 2014, there was no work by a black artist on display at Masp. Those were different times, right?”, he asks, remembering the year he took up his position.

“Histórias Brasileiras” starts now two months late after involving the museum in a discussion that extrapolated the art world. By vetoing the inclusion of some photos of the Movimento Sem Terra and indigenous communities during the production of the show, Masp became the target of public criticism when the curators of the nucleus with such works canceled the entire section.

The museum denied the accusation of censorship and stated that the exclusion of the images was due to a matter of deadline. Finally, he went back and postponed the opening of the show so that the works of André Vilaron, João Zinclar and Edgar Kanaykõ Xakriabá could be included and the core of which they are a part assembled.

Called “Retomadas”, this wing shows an image in which the Indian Tuíra Kayapó puts a machete on the face of the former president of Eletronorte and, of course, the vetoed photographs. “Retomadas”, says curator Clarissa Diniz, is an expression used since the 1980s by indigenous movements and is also close to the struggles for agrarian reform.

“So it’s a catch-all term to talk about the struggle for territory.” But it can have other meanings, she adds, such as the resumption of the gender itself, exemplified by the work of Nídia Aranha —the artist put the milk produced by her trans female body into an ampoule.

Pedrosa, the museum’s director, says that the controversy with the nucleus made the institution “review several processes, make an internal analysis, of things that could be improved”. “We as a museum are very engaged in contemporary debates. When you engage more, you end up more susceptible to this kind of questioning. These things are more difficult and challenging than you doing 19th century exhibitions or about the Modern Art Week. from 1922″, he says.

Also according to Pedrosa, the imbroglio meant that “Histórias Brasileiras” had its duration shortened to just over two months compared to the four initially planned, even though this is the exhibition with the greatest investment of human resources at the museum this year, with almost all the curators and producers of the house involved, in addition to several invited external professionals.

It is not possible to extend the deadline because the museum’s basement needs to be cleared for the annual fundraising dinner in November, an event that “generates a huge resource”, says the director.

In addition to questioning the role of the museum, the controversy will spread the works of certain artists more and perhaps attract more public. In response to a request from the curators of “Retomadas”, Masp will distribute prints of the initially vetoed photos of João Zinclar, André Vilaron and Edgar Kanaykõ to visitors and extend free admission to two days a week while the show is on display.