Mauro Cezar counters criticism of Rogério Ceni after defeat to Flamengo

Even being defeated at home 3-1 for Flamengo, in the confrontation of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, São Paulo had good moments in the match and bothered one of the main teams in the season. During the program “Bate Pronto”, on Jovem Pan radio, the journalist Mauro Cezar defended the Tricolor coach and praised the performance of the São Paulo team.

+ CPF in the note? Flamengo’s victory over São Paulo yields memes on the web

– People who spent a lot of time attacking Rogério Ceni during the period he was Flamengo’s coach, after he left with titles, need to review their vision of football a little bit. Because in addition to being a good coach, yesterday he forced Flamengo to go through discomfort in a good phase, something that the team had not experienced (…) No team made Flamengo suffer like it suffered yesterday, it was against the ropes – said Mauro.

In the press conference after the match, Rogério Ceni considered the final score unfair and ruled out making projections for the return.

– The result does not reflect what the game was. São Paulo did very well, much superior against a very good team. Flamengo is precise, has few shots and turns into goals (…) Flamengo is accurate. The fans can be proud of what he did. I think the result is unfair and unrealistic.- he stressed.

+ Calleri treats São Paulo’s defeat as a ‘disappointment’, but highlights a chance to turn the result around at Maracanã

Playing away from home, Flamengo won an important advantage for the return duel of the match, on September 14, at Maracanã, when they could lose by up to a goal difference.

+ Rogério Ceni sees São Paulo superior and considers defeat to Flamengo ‘unfair’

In case of victory by two goals, Tricolor will take the decision of the spot to the final for penalties. If possible, a triumph from São Paulo by three goals difference classifies them.

São Paulo and Flamengo return to the field this weekend, in matches valid for the Brazilian Championship. Tricolor hosts Fortaleza, at 16:00 (Brasília time) on Sunday (28), at Morumbi. On the same day, but at 18:00 (Brasília time), Rubro-Negro will play the classic against Botafogo, at Nilton Santos.