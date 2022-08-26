Meet the ‘silent dismissal’ movement that is gaining strength among young people – CUT

Published: August 26, 2022 – 9:12 am | Last modification: August 26, 2022 – 9:22 am

An article published in August by the academic news site The Conversation caught SINTPq’s attention by highlighting the phenomenon of “silent dismissal”: the tendency to do the least expected of one’s job role. Written by Nilufar Ahmed, professor of social sciences at the University of Bristol, UK, the article explains that this phenomenon is a rejection of the logic of “live for work” and has resonated with young people and gained strength on TikTok.

“If you’re unhappy at work, but quitting your job isn’t an option or there aren’t any attractive alternatives, you can try ‘quiet quitting.’ also outside of work”, says teacher Nilufar Ahmed.

In recent decades, the corporate culture of promoting and valuing overwork has gained many supporters among the employees themselves. The thought of “wearing the shirt” and dedicating one’s life to the company also gains projection with the recent cult of entrepreneurship. This cult sells the idea that the individual, even if he is a salaried employee, must see himself as an “entrepreneur of himself” and have an “owner’s head”.

In the context described above, unpaid work has become an expected part of many jobs, with long “voluntary” overtime and the incorporation of other responsibilities into the job roster of the job held. All this with the premise of demonstrating proactivity and professional ambition, characteristics that are overvalued in the corporate environment.

With the global economic scenario worsening, many millennials and Z generation are no longer able to buy a house, a vehicle or even minimally repeat the standard of living of their parents. According to Ahmed, these young people are realizing that “living for work” is materially useless and, more than that, results in various psychological problems.

“A survey of 2,017 UK workers by employer review website Glassdoor in 2021 found that more than half of respondents felt that work-life balance was lacking. that work stole time from her personal life”, evaluates the teacher.

Another positive point of not “living for work”, according to the article, is the better development of self-esteem. When work becomes the main aspect of life, professional frustrations external to the individual – such as not getting a promotion or recognition for one’s accomplishments – can be internalized as personal failures. This results in psychological problems like anxiety and even depression and burnout.

In line with the article, the director of SINTPq, Fabiana Ramos, observes that the demand to go beyond obligations is rooted in the corporate culture and generates severe impacts on the worker.

“We have seen this reality in the routine of the employee, who is invited and summoned to always take on more activities and work outside of their duties, with the company always emphasizing proactivity, calling the employee to be more participatory and engaged, to always deliver beyond the However, corporations are not responsible for the damage caused by this excess. It is always the worker who is forced to deal with the situation that can have a great impact on their personal life and their mental and physical health”, emphasizes Fabian.