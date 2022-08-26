Meeting: Cauã Reymond “talks too much” and surprises Patrícia Poeta live with a question: “You will have to come back”

This Thursday morning (25th), Cauã Reymond participated in the “Date”now led by Patricia Poet and Manoel Soares. The heartthrob spoke about various subjects, including the film “Peter’s Journey”where he took on the role of none other than Dom Pedro I. The film, directed by Laís Bodanzkyhits theaters Brazil in the next days.

“We wanted to deconstruct this image that Dom Pedro has. People deconstruct it. He chooses a period when he was expelled from Brazil and he is very fragile”, said. The actor, during the repercussion in the program about the teacher Allan de Souzawho created an anti-racist song for his students, opened his heart and revealed an old childhood trauma.

“I had a problem with my hair when I was little, because I had all curly hair and the boys at my school had that ‘glide’ hair, and I really wanted to have my hair like that. And my mother cut my own hair, because we didn’t have money, so to save money she cut it, but she doesn’t have the talent”he added.

“So I had a lot of trauma with my hair”ended the ex-boyfriend of Isis Valverde and Thank you Massafera. cauãfinally, joked after Patricia to let you know that the day’s program had come to an end: “Is it over yet?”, questioned the model, chattering by the elbows. The presenter, laughing, made a new invitation: “You will have to come back more often”.