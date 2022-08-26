MG pawn hits the bull Reza a Lenda’s head while riding and faints at the Barretos rodeo; video | Barretos Pawn Party 2022

Peon Frederico Araújo, from Jaboticatubas (MG), was injured on Thursday night (25) when he was knocked down by the bull Reza a Lenda during the opening of the International Rodeo of the Festa do Peão de Barretos (SP).
Frederico, 22, was the ninth rider of the night and challenged the bull considered the terror of competitors in rodeo arenas.
- MOST FEARED BULL: Who is Reza a Legend, the terror of the pawns
- San Francisco de Sales pedestrian wins Brazil stage of the PBR and goes to the USA
Peão Frederico Araújo, from Jaboticatubas (MG), hits his head on the bull Reza a Lenda and passes out in the arena in Barretos, SP — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1
Just outside the chute, the competitor hit his head on the back of the animal, which jumped high and hard. He was wearing a helmet, which is mandatory equipment for riding, but he fell and passed out.
The lifeguards moved the animal away from the pedestrian so that first aid could be provided. Then, the competitor from Minas Gerais was placed on the stretcher and taken to the back of the chutes, where the animals leave for the riding events.
According to the rodeo organization, the pedestrian was rescued already conscious in the clinic set up under the Arena stage, where he underwent medical care. He’s doing fine.
Peão Frederico Araújo, from Jaboticatubas (MG), leaves the arena in Barretos, SP, on a stretcher, after falling from the bull Reza a Lenda — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1
The Barretos International Rodeo started this Thursday, with bull, cutiano, American saddle, bareback, team penning and three drum mounts.
According to the organization, the competitions bring together the best placed competitors from the CRP, Rozeta, PBR Brazil and National Rodeo League championships.
In an unprecedented partnership with the Calgary Stampede, one of the largest and oldest rodeos in the world, the champion of Barretos will travel to Canada in 2023 to compete in the country.
Read more news from the Festa do Peão de Barretos