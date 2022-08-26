Michael Schumacher has a car collection that exceeds R$ 40 million

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher delighted in the tracks and chose some of his vehicles to assemble a collection valued at more than R$40 million. The ex-driver’s garage – who suffered a skiing accident in 2013 and since then has been living in seclusion and surrounded by medical care – has old formulas and also luxury cars from brands such as Ferrari and Mercedes.

Like Lewis Hamilton, Schumacher is one of the few to own a rare Ferrari FXX. It shares space with the Jordan 191, Schumi’s first car in Formula 1, used in 1991, and touted as one of the most famous cars in the category.

Michael still preserves other cars from his passage through the main world motorsport category, such as the Ferraris from the 2000, 2002 and 2004 seasons, years in which he was world champion.

The seven-time champion still has prototypes of the 1988 Formula Ford, when he was runner-up in the category, and the 1991 Sauber Mercedes-C291.

Schumacher still had the iconic Ferrari F300, used in 1998, in his garage. RM Sotheby’s, in Monterey (USA).

Jordan 191 was Michael Schumacher’s first Formula 1 car Image: Playback/Twitter

The German’s garage still has a rare example of the Ferrari FXX, which was designed for the tracks, but is authorized to circulate on the streets. With just 38 units produced between 2005 and 2008, the model is valued at £2.8 million.

Among the sports models, Schumi has one of the 400 Ferrari Enzo units, in addition to a California – valued at around R$2 million – and a 430 Scuderia – which costs close to R$1 million.

Mercedes SLS AMG, driven by Michael Schumacher Image: Playback/YouTube

To complete the collection, Schumacher owns a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG and a Porsche Carrera GT.