Michel Teló, husband of Thais Fersoza, announces news: “very happy”

To whom, Michel Telo, husband of Thais Fersoza, announced a very special news: the return of Bem Sertanejo. In addition, he also confessed all the challenges of reconciling his professional and personal life.

“We are here for another season, this time all in São Paulo. I am very happy and grateful to be able to bring this show back. It’s a project I’m passionate about. This musical was made to be timeless, it comes from the beginnings of country music to the present moment. The script is so beautiful and impeccable”commented the sertanejo Michel Teló.

The musician also pointed out: “I lived in a state where country music has always been very strong, but I think it’s normal to have musicians from other tribes who end up belittling or talking badly about the style they don’t like. In this increasingly polarized world that we have, sometimes I’ve suffered prejudice for making country music, but that’s part of it. Respect must prevail. But the success of the show itself demonstrates that country music is part of our roots and essence, it’s in our blood. The country music is really passionate”.

Michel Teló comments on the countryman’s relationship with his children

“They love it and sing along. I also usually make playlists of older country people, in addition to the most modern ones, for children to listen to in moments of relaxation at home. This is in the blood too, in our experience. Whenever we can, we take the children to the countryside and get to know life on the farm… We live in Rio and the farm is in the Pantanal. The logistics make it a little difficult, but we try to take the children there so that they have this contact with nature”commented on their little children.

