Minerva is already worth more than Marfrig, which earns 5x more

Minerva Foods passed Marfrig for the first time in its history in terms of market value – despite having a revenue 5x lower than the competitor and an EBITDA 4x lower.

Minerva’s share rose 3.5% this afternoon, raising the company’s market value to R$9.7 billion.

Marfrig, on the other hand, dropped 0.6% and is worth R$9.4 billion on the stock exchange.

The screen prices reflect opposite scenarios for the two companies: while Minerva’s margins should rise in the coming months, Marfrig’s should start to compress.

“In South America [que representa 100% do negócio da Minerva], the cycle is very positive, with a very large supply of cattle, which should cause the price to fall,” said an executive in the sector. “In the US [que é 80% do EBITDA da Marfrig]the scenario is the opposite: there is little supply, which should make the price go up.”

To give you an idea: the US Department of Agriculture estimates that meat production will fall by 10% next year due to the lower availability of cattle.

As cattle is one of the main costs of slaughterhouses, this scenario has a direct impact on the companies’ margins. – generating a gain for Minerva and a loss for Marfrig due to their respective geographic exposures.

In a recent report, BTG noted that Marfrig benefited from a unique moment in the sector in recent quarters, and took the opportunity to deleverage, distribute dividends and grow – “all at once.”

“But it also followed the industry’s track record of accelerating capital allocation well when margins are at their peak,” the analyst wrote.

“Now that the cycle in the US is changing, unless it is able to deleverage faster than we think, we fear that shareholder value creation will be put at risk.”

BTG estimates that Marfrig’s margin compression could bring its leverage close to 4x EBITDA. Today, it is at 2.3x, considering the EBITDA of the last 12 months.

Marfrig faces yet another brutal challenge: extracting synergies from BRF – making its investment in the food giant pay off.

Since Marfrig bought 33% of the capital of the owner of Sadia and Perdigão, the company’s shares have fallen by around 10%.

Pedro Arbex