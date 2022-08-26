MINIMUM WAGE of 2023 is scheduled for next year; see the predicted value

The prices of products on the market are increasingly higher, but the biggest problem is that the minimum wage paid to Brazilians does not follow these readjustments. However, with a few months to the end of the year, the Federal government already wants to define the value of the national floor for 2023.

The proposal is already being processed in the National Congress, however, the official adjustment of the minimum wage only takes place at the beginning of each year, since it is based on the inflation rate accumulated in the last 12 months, that is, throughout the year.

In any case, if inflation calculated by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) prevails, the worker continues without a real gain in 2023. However, the new national floor is nothing more than an estimate, and may be changed until January of the next year.

It should be noted that the purpose of correcting the minimum wage it’s just to avoid inflationary losses. In practice, workers continue without a real gain from the change in value and only have their purchasing power maintained.

Although the Ministry of Economy has projected a floor of BRL 1,310 for 2023, in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) made by the Federal Government, the salary is BRL 1,294, below the current rate of 7.41%. If approved, the annual spending cap will be adjusted for inflation.

2023 Minimum Wage Will Have No Real Gain?

At first, with the correction of the minimum wage 2023 according to the INPC percentage, the Federal Government indicates that it will not give a real increase to Brazilians. In fact, the salary increase is just a replacement for inflation. That means workers just won’t lose purchasing power.

It’s as if the salary increase only served to compensate for the purchasing capacity that Brazilians have. In practice, citizens will not be able to buy what they already bought, but they will not be able to increase their purchasing power any further.

Until 2019, the floor received a real gain, as it was not only adjusted for inflation. At the time, the calculation was based on the GDP of the previous two years and the inflation related to the INPC.

Evolution of the minimum wage

The current minimum wage, that is, from 2022, is equivalent to R$ 1,212. The value was established based on the INPC calculated in 2021, which totaled 10.02%. The value represents a not very significant evolution of the floor over the years. See below:

May 2004: R$ 260.00;

May 2005: BRL 300.00;

April 2006: BRL 350.00;

April 2007: BRL 380.00;

March 2008: BRL 415.00;

February 2009: BRL 465.00;

January 2010: BRL 510.00;

January 2011: BRL 545.00;

January 2012: BRL 622.00;

January 2013: BRL 678.00;

January 2014: BRL 724.00;

January 2015: BRL 788.00;

January 2016: BRL 880.00;

January 2017: BRL 937.00;

January 2018: BRL 954.00;

January 2019: BRL 998.00;

January 2020: BRL 1,045.00;

January 2021: BRL 1,100.00;

January 2022: BRL 1,212.00.