Minister Maria Thereza de Assis Moura takes office as new president of the Superior Court of Justice | Policy

Maria Thereza is the second woman to preside over the court. The first was Minister Laurita Vaz.

The STJ, composed of 33 ministers, is responsible for standardizing the understanding of Brazilian federal legislation. It is also the instance that analyzes appeals from state courts of law and federal regional courts.

In her inaugural speech, Maria Thereza de Assis Moura defended independence, transparency and dialogue between public institutions.

“It is essential that the judge’s central role be exercised with ethics and humanism, as he serves as a bridge between law and society, protecting the constitution and democracy. For that, independence, transparency and dialogue between public institutions are essential “, said the minister.

At the same ceremony, Minister Og Fernandes was sworn in as vice-president of the Court. Maria Thereza and Og’s term at the head of the court runs until 2024.

The minister Luís Felipe Salomão, chosen as corregidor of the National Council of Justice (CNJ), also took office this Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by authorities such as: President Jair Bolsonaro; the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux; the deputy attorney general of the Republic (PGR), Lindôra Araújo; the president of the Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG); in addition to STF ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Rosa Weber, Dias Toffoli, Ricardo Lewandowski, Gilmar Mendes, André Mendonça.

Also present were the Attorney General of the Union, Bruno Bianco; the president of the Federal Council of the OAB, Beto Simonetti, and the ministers Paulo Sergio Nogueira (Defense), Victor Godoy (Education), Wagner Rosário (General Controllership of the Union), Anderson Torres (Justice) and Paulo Guedes (Economy).

2 of 3 Minister Maria Thereza de Assis Moura, new vice president of the STJ — Photo: José Alberto/STJ Minister Maria Thereza de Assis Moura, new vice president of the STJ — Photo: José Alberto/STJ

Completion of processes within ‘reasonable time’

In her speech, the new president of the STJ also praised the approval, in July, of the constitutional amendment that limits the number of appeals that can be presented to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), the so-called amendment of relevance.

The amendment adds to the Constitution a device to filter the possibilities in which an appeal can be presented to the STJ. The appeal must have “relevance to infraconstitutional federal law issues”. The objective is to reduce the volume of cases that reach the court.

The minister said that the amendment “consecrates the valuable work of many colleagues and brilliant jurists” who participated in the drafting of the proposal.

“I leave here my testimony that this amendment consecrates the valuable work of many colleagues and the brilliant jurists who were part of the commission that, since 2012, has lent its efforts to the elaboration of the proposal for a constitutional amendment, which, in the end, aims to strengthen the jurisdictional activity provided by the court”, he said.

Maria Thereza also defended that “jurisdictional provision is safe, complete and predictable, and the trial of the cases takes place within a reasonable time”.

“Thus, the law must be complied with and enforced, observing the space that the constitution reserves for the judiciary, dialoguing with the other powers. It must be open to society in transparent gestures and apply jurisprudence consistently, so that the adjudication is safe, complete and predictable, and the judgment of the cases takes place within a reasonable time. This is precisely what the Brazilian population can expect from the Superior Court of Justice in the next two years”, said the minister.

Profile of the new president

The new president of the STJ is 65 years old and is from São Paulo. She holds a bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate in law from the University of São Paulo. The minister is also the author and co-author of several books in the legal field, including “Evidence for evidence in criminal proceedings” and “Just cause for criminal action”.

Maria Thereza de Assis Moura has been a member of the STJ since August 2006, when she was nominated for a minister’s vacancy by the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), for the fifth constitutional.

In court, he served in the Sixth Panel and in the Third Section – exercising the presidency of both collegiate bodies, which judge criminal law cases. He has also been a member, since 2011, of the Special Court of the STJ.

Between 2014 and 2016, Maria Thereza was effective minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), where she was also Electoral Inspector General, between 2015 and 2016. Before that, she served as assistant minister of propaganda and substitute minister, between 2013 and 2014.

The minister also held the positions of director-general of the National School for the Training and Improvement of Magistrates (Enfam), of Internal Affairs of the Federal Justice and of Vice-President of the STJ – from 2018 to 2020.

Between 2020 and 2022, Maria Thereza de Assis Moura was the National Inspector of the CNJ. Her work in the internal affairs department led her to join the Consultative Council of the United Nations (UN) World Judicial Integrity Network. The minister is also a member of the Ethics Committee of the Ibero-American Judicial Summit.

3 of 3 Justice Og Fernandes, of the Superior Court of Justice — Photo: Nelson Jr./ASCOM/TSE Minister Og Fernandes, of the Superior Court of Justice — Photo: Nelson Jr./ASCOM/TSE

The new vice president of the STJ, Minister Og Fernandes, is 70 years old and is from Recife, Pernambuco. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in law from the Federal University of Pernambuco and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the Catholic University of Pernambuco.

Og Fernandes is also the author of several publications, including: “Study on Criminal Liability”, “The Application of the Maria da Penha Law for Brothers”, “Prison Establishment: Possession of Cell Phone Charger – Serious Mistake”, and “Environmental Jurisprudence of the STJ”.

In 2004, the minister received an honorable mention in the first edition of the Innovare Award in the Courts category, with work on the theme “Judicial Ombudsman”.

Og Fernandes has been a member of the STJ since 2008, before that, he served as a judge at the Pernambuco State Court of Justice.

At the STJ, he makes up the Special Court and integrated the Third Section and the Sixth Panel, of which he was president in the 2012-2014 biennium. He was a member of the Court’s Internal Rules Committee and Inspector General of Federal Justice. He is also general director of the National School for the Training and Improvement of Magistrates (Enfam).