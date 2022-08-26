Ministry of Agriculture closes four juice factories for irregularities in SP and Santa Catarina – Brazil

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply closed four factories – one in the state of São Paulo and three in Santa Catarina – and seized 46 thousand kilos of concentrated juices and 78 thousand liters of whole orange juice. According to the folder, irregularities were found such as adulteration of beverages, with the replacement of part of the raw material by other sources exogenous to the fruit.

In one of the factories, whose names were not revealed, the inspectors identified the presence of food additives of the conservative class, but the product label highlighted the absence of this type of substance. In another, the use of food additives of the sweeteners class (which have a sweetening power greater than that of common sugar), which is prohibited in juices, was verified.

“Closed companies are prohibited from marketing any product until the irregular practices are remedied and approved by MAPA, after a new evaluation. The actions seek to protect the production chain, aiming at fair competition and the availability of safe and compliant products to the consumer”, explains the head of the department’s Regional Service for Advanced Operations for Inspection and Combating Fraud, Kleber Basso.

According to information from the ministry, of the four factories, three have already responded to recent lawsuits for the practice of adulteration of elaborated beverages, which characterizes recidivism. Once the results of fraud are confirmed, establishments will be fined for adulteration of beverages, as determined by Law 8.918/94. In addition to making the products unusable, a fine of up to BRL 117,051.00 per fraudulent lot may be imposed.

To resume activities, companies need to implement a control system to guarantee the quality and identity of the products produced, as well as the traceability of each batch produced, reconciling with the raw materials and inputs used.