Ministry of Justice will investigate 23 banks for possible payroll credit card fraud

BRASILIA – THE Ministry of Justice and Public Security informed this Thursday, 25th, that it will investigate 23 banks and financial institutions for possible fraud in payroll-deductible credit cards. The investigation was opened by National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon)informs a statement published on the folder’s website.

By the complaint made by the Consumer Defense Center of the Public Defender’s Office (Nudecon) in the State of Rio de Janeiro, it was found that several consumers have been harmed with the unauthorized issuance of cards and the charging of interest on invoices, with a discount on the minimum payment made directly on the payroll.

Ministry of Justice will investigate possible irregularities involving payroll-deductible loans Photograph: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

“Fraud would be practiced when a customer, when contracting a payroll loan, also receives a credit card, without having the proper information that the money received as a loan, in fact, would be released as a withdrawal on the card and deposited in the bank’s current account. client”, cites the complaint according to the Ministry. “Thus, according to the Defensoria do Rio, the client can easily be taken to over-indebtedness, since the minimum payment, made through payroll deduction, would only reduce the amount of interest on financing the debt balance, preventing the payment of other debts”, adds.

According to the ministry, there are 4,575,529 active payroll cards in Brazil, 3.7% of the total number of active cards in the country.

The investigation targets are: Banco BMG SA; Bradescard Bank; Banco Bradesco Cards SA; Banco Bradesco SA; Banco Cetelem SA; Bank CSF SA; Banco do Brasil SA Banco Itaucard SA; Banco Losango SA; Pan Bank; Banco Santander (Brasil) SA; Banco Triângulo SA; Bancoob; BV Financeira SA CFI; Caixa Econômica Federal Hipercard BM SA FIN; Itaú CBD CFI; Luizacred SA SOC CFI; Midway SA – SCFI; Nu Payments SA; Pernambucanas Financ SA CFI; Portoseg SA CFI; Perform CFI SA

THE Febraban said that financial institutions, as soon as they are notified, will provide all necessary clarifications to the authorities. “It should be clarified that, of the 23 institutions identified as investigated by Senacon, only seven operate in this payroll card market, that is, 16 do not even offer the product to their customers and, even those that are authorized to act, would not necessarily be offering it.”

Sought after, the banks made themselves available to Senacon to solve the problem.

O Santander informed that he learned of the case from the press and that he was not contacted by the Nudecon of Rio de Janeiro, nor by the Ministry of Justice. The bank highlighted that all its products and services comply with regulation.

O BMG He also stated that, so far, he has not formally received the aforementioned administrative process reported in the report and that he will manifest himself in the respective records, “as soon as he receives it”.

O Bank of Brazil stated that it has not issued the product for four years.

O Nubank (Nu Pagamentos) replied that it is not an institution qualified to offer this product and does not offer a payroll card.

wanted, the Bradesco informed that it will not comment on the case.

already the BV Bank stated that it was “against over-indebtedness practices and clarifies that it does not offer this product to its clients”, replied BV.

O Magazine Luiza clarified that he is a banking correspondent for Itaú, through the joint venture LuizaCred, and sells only payroll-deductible loans from this financial institution. The company does not have a payroll-deductible credit card operation.

Itaú UnibancoPorto Seguro Bank, CSF Bank (from Carrefour) and Perform CFI (from Renner) also reported that they do not sell payroll-deductible credit cards.

This report will be updated as other banks comment on the matter.