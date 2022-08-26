Miranda has ankle trauma and becomes doubtful in São Paulo against Fortaleza | Sao Paulo

Coach Rogério Ceni may have a new problem to start São Paulo, who face Fortaleza, on Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. Defender Miranda is doubtful due to a trauma to his right ankle.

The 37-year-old veteran, who was suspended due to Wednesday’s defeat by Flamengo, in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, remained throughout this Thursday’s training under the care of physical therapists.

The problem that took the defender out of the field work in the team’s re-presentation occurred at the beginning of Sunday’s classic against Santos, in Vila Belmiro. Sao Paulo lost 1-0.

Miranda will be reassessed in the coming days and may miss São Paulo in the weekend’s game, if he doesn’t evolve in the treatment started in the re-presentation this Thursday.

In addition to Miranda, Gabriel Neves, Arboleda, Caio and André Anderson also stayed on Thursday at Refis.

On the field, whoever started the duel against Flamengo participated in a light regenerative activity, first in the gym and later in one of the fields of the CT of Barra Funda.

The rest of the available athletes did a series of technical activities under the command of Rogério Ceni, with individual duels on a reduced field and submissions to the goal.

São Paulo returns to training this Friday, starting at 11 am (Brasília time). The team has 29 points and occupies the 12th place in the Brasileirão, after 23 matches.

