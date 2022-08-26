Monkeypox: DF records first cases in teenagers | Federal District

The Federal District confirmed, this Thursday (25), that two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, were diagnosed with monkeypox (monkeypox). Those were the first records in people under the age of 18 in Brasilia.

According to the Health Department, the DF has 170 confirmed cases of the disease. Of these, there are 163 men and seven women.

There is still 187 cases under investigation. Others 282 were investigated, however, were discarded, according to this Thursday’s bulletin.

On Monday (22), the secretariat reported that the federal capital had 158 confirmed cases. Ie, in four days, there were 12 new diagnoses.

Plano Piloto and Águas Claras continue to be the places with the most confirmed cases. However, there are records of diagnoses in almost all regions of the DF (see numbers below).

See the number of cases by region of the DF:

Pilot Plan: 32

Águas Claras: 25

Fern: 16

Ceilandia: 14

Guará: 13

Planaltina: 7

Taguatinga: 6

cruise: 5

Southwest: 5

range: 4

Santa Maria: 4

Fundo Creek I: 4

Parkway: 4

Vicente Pires: 4

Riacho Fundo II: 3

Sobradinho I: 3

Itapoã: 2

Cadangolândia: 1

Sobradinho II: 1

SCIA: 1

Varjão: 1

Bandeirante Nucleus: 1

San Sebastian: 1

Botanical Garden: 1

See the number of cases by age group in the DF:

0 to 10 years: 0

0 11 to 19 years: 3

3 20 to 29 years: 61

61 30 to 39 years: 79

79 40 to 49 years: 20

20 50 to 59 years: 7

7 60 years or older: 0

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close contact with an infected person. The most common initial symptoms are:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Back pain

Swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

Chills

Exhaustion

Transmission can occur in the following ways:

By contact with the virus: with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling wild game, or the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people.

with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling wild game, or the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people. From person to person: by direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease. It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

by direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease. It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids. by contaminated materials who have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets;

who have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets; From mother to fetus through the placenta;

through the placenta; From mother to baby during or after childbirth, by skin-to-skin contact;

during or after childbirth, by skin-to-skin contact; Ulcers, lesions or sores in the mouth they can also be infectious, which means the virus can spread through saliva.