more than 20 million will be able to apply

More than 20 million Brazilians will be able to apply for the consignment of the Auxílio Brasil program. This is what the Ministry of Citizenship projects, the department responsible for regulating credit. The citizen will be able to request the money, receive the balance, and start making payments in the form of discounts on the project installments.

The number of people who can make the request corresponds exactly to the number of individuals who are part of the Auxílio Brasil program. As a general rule, all citizens who are part of the benefit payroll will be able to apply for the credit. It doesn’t matter how many people reside in the same house.

In the same way that anyone can request, no one is obliged to request the consignment. At the end of the day, the decision whether or not to enter the process will always be the beneficiary’s. Experts point out that everyone needs to weigh their situation to know whether or not the payroll loan is advantageous for their financial health.

According to economists, the Auxílio Brasil consignment can be a good idea for people who need the money to make an investment. Here we are not just talking about the financial market or investment in the stock market. Using the balance to buy work or study material, for example, is a type of investment.

On the other hand, consignment can be dangerous for people who need the amount to buy food, cleaning materials or even to pay emergency bills. It is necessary to remember that such expenses arrive every month, and when requesting the loan, the user will start receiving less in Auxílio Brasil in the following months.

release in september

In a recent interview, the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Vieira Bento, said that the natural tendency is for the Auxílio Brasil consignment to be officially released from September. For that, it will be necessary to regulate the proposal until the end of this month of August.

“The law was passed, sanctioned by the president, and then the president signed a decree. The ordinance, the system for granting, licensing, homologation of these companies, a series of documents as well”, he said.

“I believe that by the beginning of next month everything will be regulated. In September it should be operational”, added the Minister. Despite making such an indication, Ronaldo Vieira Bento preferred not to give any exact date for the release.

Payroll discounts only after election

As said, the Auxílio Brasil consignment will work with payments in the form of monthly discounts on the installments of the program. The assignable margin will be 40%, which means that each month, the rebate will be a maximum of R$ 160.

If the Auxílio Brasil consignment is actually released in September, people would only be able to start receiving the rebate in October. Thus, they would take the money before the elections, and only start paying after the 1st round.

The fact raised criticism from opponents of the Government who accuse the project of being electoral. The Minister of Citizenship defends himself by saying that the objective of the executive branch is simply to insert the poorest in a banking system.