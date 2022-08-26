Mother of octuplets, Nadya Suleman has 14 children and had a career in porn

Having a child is already a new experience in any woman’s life. Now, imagine getting pregnant with eight babies at once? This is the life story of North American Nadya Suleman. A mother of six, she underwent IVF in 2008 and saw her life change completely when she was challenged to raise 14 children on her own.

On January 26, 2009, Nadya had six boys and two girls: Noah, Josiah, Nariyah, Maliyah, Jonah, Jeremiah, Isaiah and Makai. The octuplets joined the children’s “team” formed by Elijah, Joshua, Jacob, Aidan, Caleb, Amerah and Calyssa and raised her mother to the rank of sub-celebrity in the United States.

History

Nadya Suleman married Marco Gutierrez in 1996, but the difficulty in having children caused the couple to separate in the early 2000s. test tube”.

Thus, Marco stopped living with Nadya, filed for divorce in 2006 and the separation was finalized in 2008. From 2000 to 2008, she, however, did not give up her dream of being a mother and had six children through IVF. vitro and a sperm donor.

the octuplets

In 2008, Nadya Suleman pocketed $80,000 in compensation after an injury suffered at work in a psychiatric hospital and received $60,000 from her family inheritance. She then decided to carry out a new in vitro fertilization in search of a set of twins.

She sought out Dr. Michael Kamrava, a Beverly Hills fertility specialist who implanted her other pregnancies, with a dream of becoming pregnant. What the mother of six did not expect is that the doctor would go against US laws of three embryos per woman to implant a total of 12 embryos. So eight of them avenged and she discovered that she would be the mother of nothing less than octuplets.

Nadya Suleman went into labor at 31 weeks of pregnancy and, according to The New York Times, 46 doctors and nurses were needed to perform the cesarean section. Babies came into the world weighing between 680 g and 1.47 kg.

“I never wanted all that attention… There were helicopters flying over the hospital as I gave birth,” she told The New York Times.

The medical license of Dr. Michael Kamrava was revoked in July 2011 after an investigation by the California Medical Board confirmed the implantation of 12 embryos in Nadya Suleman. “It did not act correctly. Public protection is paramount,” the council said.

Difficulties with babies

Nadya Suleman rose to fame in the United States with the arrival of the octuplets and saw her life story become an “Octo-Mom” series on Fox. At the same time, she also suffered from criticism for the number of children and post-traumatic stress due to the strong media harassment that reverberated in living with her children.

In an interview with Touch magazine, she stated that she loved children, but that “I wish I hadn’t had them”. “I hate babies, they disgust me,” she said at the time.

Nadya also stated that she had a habit of taking refuge in the bathroom to cry and “have a little peace” from her 14 children.

money problems

A single mother, Nadya, who today prefers to be called Natalie, has struggled financially to raise her children after she stopped cashing in on television exposure and took on any challenge to get food on the table.

Everything I’ve done in the past has been for money, to put food on the table.

Nadya Suleman

When the octuplets turned three, in 2012, she declared bankruptcy, saw public interest in her children fade and did not think twice about entering the world of erotic films and even striptease in nightclubs to support her children.

I completely dehumanized myself with porn and striptease. I was so desperate as I saw that we were on the verge of becoming homeless. So, instead of putting my kids in front of the cameras, I preferred to do it just with me.

Nadya Suleman

To return to the curves of before, the American sub-celebrity resorted to some plastic surgeries, with the right to interventions in the breasts and abdomen, and was even denounced for not taking care of the children to try to have the “Angelina Jolie look”.

However, social workers who visited her home confirmed that the children were not in danger and did not take the allegations forward to take custody of the children. Her life in the solo video porn world also lasted only three years.

the current life

In the last week, Nadya Suleman returned to the news in the world of the famous by revealing on Instagram a photo of the eight twins at the age of 13. She posted a photo of Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Nakai, Josiah, Jeremiah and Jonah the day they returned to school.

“Day one of eighth grade. Be proud of yourselves kids for being kind, respectful and helpful to all your peers, teachers and staff. You are exceptional role models for sixth and seventh graders. I love you,” he wrote. Nadya.