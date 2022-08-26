Musk wants to attract small investors to buy company stock – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Musk wants to attract small investors to buy company stock – Money Times 3 Views

Tesla stock split stirs US market (Image: Turnstange/Wikimedia)

Tesla (TSLA;TSLA34) is having a busy week. After announcing a salty package increase Full Self-Driving (configuration that gives the vehicle complete driving autonomy), today Elon Musk’s company had its first day with the stock split.

The measure to split the shares into “3 for 1” had already been approved at the beginning of the month by the shareholders’ meeting. Under the proposal, the actions of the Tesla cost a third of what it used to cost.

To give you an idea, the paper that was valued at US$ 900 was split and started to be traded close to US$ 300. With this, the new share price will be more ‘accessible’ for retail investors.

Although it does not change Tesla’s market value, the measure tends to value the billionaire’s company in the short term with the entry of more ordinary investors into the ‘paper’.

Just before 4 pm, Tesla shares operate down 1.5% on the electronics exchange Nasdaq.

Power problems still remain in China

The company has also been making efforts to solve the shortage problems that the company’s loading units are having in China.

The intense drought accompanied by heat waves has caused several upheavals over the last month and raises concerns about the impacts that an energy crisis, even if seasonal, can generate on global markets.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Caixa reinforces that workers with forgotten PIS/Pasep money can withdraw through the FGTS application | National Journal

Caixa reinforced this Thursday (25) that workers with forgotten PIS/Pasep money can withdraw funds through …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved