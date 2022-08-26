Musk wants to attract small investors to buy company stock – Money Times

Tesla (TSLA;TSLA34) is having a busy week. After announcing a salty package increase Full Self-Driving (configuration that gives the vehicle complete driving autonomy), today Elon Musk’s company had its first day with the stock split.

The measure to split the shares into “3 for 1” had already been approved at the beginning of the month by the shareholders’ meeting. Under the proposal, the actions of the Tesla cost a third of what it used to cost.

To give you an idea, the paper that was valued at US$ 900 was split and started to be traded close to US$ 300. With this, the new share price will be more ‘accessible’ for retail investors.

Although it does not change Tesla’s market value, the measure tends to value the billionaire’s company in the short term with the entry of more ordinary investors into the ‘paper’.

Just before 4 pm, Tesla shares operate down 1.5% on the electronics exchange Nasdaq.

Power problems still remain in China

The company has also been making efforts to solve the shortage problems that the company’s loading units are having in China.

The intense drought accompanied by heat waves has caused several upheavals over the last month and raises concerns about the impacts that an energy crisis, even if seasonal, can generate on global markets.