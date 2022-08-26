“My kids came over the weekend”; Cuca is not unique and Galo medallion ‘accuses the blow’ for falling to Palmeiras

The epic rating of palm trees for the Libertadores semifinals will be in the memory of your fans. Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa were sent off in regulation time and Weverton shone in the penalty shootout. Many people, however, forget that before the referee ends the game, Eduardo Vargas also got a red card for Atlético-MG.

The subsequent elimination made the Galo crowd revolt against the number 10 shirt, as Cuca relied on the Chilean – who receives around R$ 1 million monthly – for the charges in the lime brand. Vargas is not much for giving interviews, but the troubled moment he faces at Atlético-MG made him speak up. And the fall to Palmeiras caused damage to his confidence.

In an interview with TV Globo, Vargas revealed a search for psychological help for the mission to turn around Atlético. The Chilean did not make a point of hiding that he fell into a depressive state after the defeat to Palmeiras and for having let his teammates down at the decisive moment. And look at that, a few days ago, Cuca released a “swoop” on Abel Ferreira and got complicated in the explanations after the fall.

“After the expulsion, I fell into depression. I felt like I wanted nothing. I didn’t want to go out on the street, I didn’t want to go to the supermarket. Even my children came over the weekend. We stayed here with my friends, their children. We went out here at the playground (of the condominium), and I could have taken it to the mall, you know? Anywhere for them to enjoy. But I didn’t feel like it. Because I knew that maybe the athletican, the fan, would look at me in a different way” , admitted Vargas, who recently renewed his contract with Galo until the end of 2024.

Qualified for the Libertadores semifinals for the third consecutive year, Palmeiras will face Athletico-PR on the 30th. The first game will take place at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, and the return will take place on September 6th. Before that, Abel’s team focuses on the Brazilian Championship – this Saturday (27), they face Fluminense, in Rio de Janeiro.