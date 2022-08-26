Navy intern accuses co-worker of racism: ‘You’re black’ | Rio de Janeiro

“I feel humiliated, I feel slighted. And it’s really bad. We’re joining dot by dot. It was a day at the pantry, today was a day, at the market another day.”

The story is from Marcelle Silva Santos22 years old, who did not expect to experience prejudice and racism in the work environment, inside a Brazilian Navy installation.

Marcelle began her internship at the 1st Naval District of the Navy in February. It was a dream come true.

All she wants most is to go to college in pedagogy and enter the military career, but in the day-to-day of the internship, the dream turned into a nightmare because of racism.

Marcelle Silva Santos — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

There were two episodes in which Marcelle says she was assaulted by the same person: another intern named Ticiany, 18 years old. It happened in the Naval District Cup.

“Then I told her: ‘Today we’ll see who’s going to wash the dishes’. She took it and said to me: ‘I’m not going to wash the dishes’. Me: ‘but I washed the other day. I think it’s your turn to do the dishes. Do I always have to wash every day?’ Then, she said: ‘yes because you’re black’. Then, later, she laughed and said she was kidding, that she was joking.”

The case happened about a month ago. But this Thursday (25), there was a new episode.

“The intern Ticiany said: ‘there is such a store that is offering a job’. I said: ‘wow, this place is a little heavy for me, it’s slavery for me’. And she said: ‘what’s wrong, you’re black’.

“I just withdrew and went to the bathroom to cry. I started to cry, to shake, it kind of went back to my childhood, people making fun.”

Encouraged by a friend, who created a support group for racial intolerance at Colégio Pedro II, Marcelle filed a complaint with the Police Department for Racial Crimes, in the Center.

“If we shut up, it seems that we are consenting to this. We need to take action. It will not be the first or the last case, but we cannot sit idly by and do nothing because racism is a pain that hurts our soul, a pain that destroys our self-esteem”, said her friend, Bia Firmino.

In both cases of racism, there were witnesses. Intern Ticiany was only verbally warned.

“I don’t even like to remember because it makes me cry, it makes me shake, it makes me want to run because it hurts, it hurts a lot.”

“I hope this changes someday because like it happened to me today, tomorrow I can have a child and it will happen to him too.”