Neil Gaiman praises The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiere

The author Neil Gaiman was one of the lucky ones who watched the first episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power at the movies. And, after the session, he shared his impressions of the series with his followers; Look:

“It’s actually a lot of fun. I remember buying The Silmarillion when it came out and the book not being the prequel I expected. That’s the kind of thing I wanted at the time. I’ll be watching the whole series with enthusiasm when it comes out.”

Gaiman was not the only one to leave the session satisfied. Critics found the new Middle-earth adventure “promising” and praised its visuals.

THE amazon signed a contract in 2017 to adapt JRR Tolkien’s story for television. The agreement says the company can tell stories from Second Age of Middle Earthincluding moments like the rise of Sauron and the forge of the Rings of Power.

The series is scheduled to premiere in September 2, 2022.

