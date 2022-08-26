New Honda HR-V: EX entry version in detail

The New Honda HR-V arrived on the market in four versions, being EX and EXL, both with 1.5 aspirated engine, in addition to Advance and Touring, these with 1.5 Turbo engine.

However, until now the press has only seen and walked on the EXL version, but the reader Celso Silva took pictures of the EX version already at the dealership and brought us the images of the entry proposal for the New HR-V.

The New HR-V EX has a slightly simpler look than the EXL version, not having, for example, LED fog lights, as well as the light alloy wheels have a partially diamond finish, while in the above option they are darkened.

In fact, the wheels are the same as the Advance version, which has a different finish. With black bumpers and grille, the 2023 HR-V EX has full LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and LED taillights.

Another highlight of the proposal, which costs R$ 142,500, are the electric mirrors with automatic folding and direction repeaters. The EX version is very complete, also having a fin antenna, automatic air conditioning and multimedia with an 8-inch screen.

With Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the HR-V EX also has a reversing camera, multifunctional steering wheel without paddle shifts, LaneWatch system with side view and ADAS Honda Sensing package.

The latter adds adaptive cruise control, lane-departure and lane-departure alert with correction, pedestrian detector with autonomous braking and automatic high beam, thus guaranteeing the HR-V EX a very good safety package.

It also includes six airbags, traction and stability controls, hill start assistant, descent control, steering integration with stability control (VSA), tire pressure alert, among others.

The mechanics are based on the new L15B engine, the 1.5 i-VTEC with dual variable overhead camshafts with VTC system, in addition to direct injection of flex fuel.

With this, the New HR-V EX delivers 126 horsepower in both fuels, with 15.5 kgfm of torque in gasoline and 15.8 kgfm in alcohol, also having the CVT exchange without gear simulation, but with Sport mode and the economy

Honda HR-V 2023 – Photo gallery

Thanks to Celso.