Next contest will have a prize pool of R$ 18 MILLION, participate

Nobody hit the 06 dozen of the Mega-Sena contest 2,513, held this Wednesday, 24th. The estimated prize for the next bet, which will have the draw held next Saturday (27), is R$ 18 million.

On the other hand, Quina had 62 winning bets, and each one will receive BRL 41,501.26. The court, in turn, had 3,823 winning bets, where each one will take BRL 961.50. Next, learn more about.

Mega-Sena accumulates once again

The Mega-Sena draws take place twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. However, in special weeks, there are 3 draws: on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Namely, the minimum bet, 06 numbers, costs R$ 4.50. Therefore, the more numbers you dial, the higher the bet price; and also the greater the chances of winning the most coveted prize in the country.

You can place your bets until 19:00 (Brasília time), at any lottery in the country. However, if you prefer, you can also choose to do it online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website (www.caixa.gov.br) – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. In addition, you must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

chances

Can you imagine winning the Mega-Sena top prize? Just so you are aware, the probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, for example, with only 06 tens (R$ 4.50), the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa. The bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), paying R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.

invest the money

With such a high amount in the account, the winner of the award can live only on interest on financial investments.

If you apply it to your savings account, for example, which is considered an investment with a low return, the yield in the 1st month would be above R$90,000. This is because savings currently yield 0.5% per month at TR (which was 0.16% in July). And the best: the savings account is exempt from Income Tax. Therefore, the income amount is fully credited to the investor’s account, without any IR discount.

On the other hand, if you choose other fixed income investments, the investor can have a higher return. In a CDB (Certificado de Depósito Bancário), which pays 100% of the CDI (Certificado de Depósito Interfinanceiro), the yield can reach 0.88% per month, already deducting the Income Tax at the highest rate of 22.5 %.

