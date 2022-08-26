Neymar’s PSG has “accounts to settle” with Champions League opponents

Credit: Photo: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

This Thursday (25), the groups of the Champions League 2022/23 were defined in a draw, in an event held by Uefa. Still looking for their first title in history, PSG face Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi-Haifa in the group stage. One of the favorites in the competition, the French club will have tough opponents from the start.

The newspaper “Le Parisien”, which closely covers the daily life of PSG, commented that the Paris team has a “reckoning” with its opponents. It is up to Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and company to seek “revenge” against clubs that were once “thorns in the side” of the Paris team in the past.

“We are talking about a time that new PSG fans don’t know about. But the capital club has a score to settle with two of its future opponents in the group stage of the Champions League. Juventus Turin in 1997 and Maccabi-Haifa in 1998 inflicted on him some of the greatest humiliations in his history on European soil.

“Between an outrageous UEFA Super Cup against the Italians (1-6 and 1-3 defeats) and an overwhelming Champions League round of 16 against the Israelis (1-1 in the first game; 3-2 defeat in the last minute). Two setbacks that stayed in the shoes of a ‘loser’ PSG for a long time after a golden period made up of five consecutive semi-finals between 1993 and 1997,” he said.

With Raí, one of São Paulo’s biggest idols, PSG reached the Champions League semifinals in a few seasons in the 90s. However, he went through great humiliations, which were reported by the French newspaper. In a new period of history and still looking for the cup, Parisians try to avenge past traumas that haunt to this day.

With Neymar, Messi, Mbappé, Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos in good form in charge of Christophe Galtier, Paris Saint-Germain enters with great expectations for the Champions League dispute. In addition to the traumas of the 90s, the French have accumulated disappointing defeats in recent years, including last season, when they opened 2-0 on aggregate against Real Madrid and took the comeback in an unbelievable way, with a show and hat-trick by Karim Benzema. .

“Since then, the capital club has regained a certain aura thanks to the unlimited means and ambitions of its Qatari shareholder. It is even among the two favorites for the final victory this season if we count the odds established by the sports betting operators, just behind Manchester City. But the label of ‘loser’ still sticks to the skin of Parisians, defeated in the 2020 final and often victims of further humiliation, most of them in the round of 16 like last season’s against Real Madrid, when everything seemed to be going well. for the best”, reflected the vehicle.