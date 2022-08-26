Nissan’s hybrid engine makes 25 km/l and arrives in Brazil in 2023

Soon, Nissan’s hybrid engine will debut in the Brazilian market. The Japanese brand confirmed this week that it will launch the e-Power engine in Brazil and that its debut will be in 2023. However, the brand has not yet revealed which model will be responsible for the debut of the hybrid engine, which will be revealed more forward.

However, it must be remembered that e-Power is not a conventional hybrid system. In reality, there is a combustion engine and an electric one, but the car is powered only by the electrically powered propeller. The function of the gasoline engine is only to be a generator of energy for the batteries, which drastically reduces consumption.

A few years ago, Nissan stated that it would be developing a flex-fuel version of the system. In this way, the combustion engine could run on ethanol, as in the Toyota Corolla sedan and Corolla Cross – which are conventional hybrids. However, so far the technology has not been launched by Nissan in Brazil.

Be that as it may, the fact is that the system of the Japanese brand provides great fuel economy. Outside, the Kicks and Sentra versions with the e-Power system can travel 25 km on one liter of fuel.

As the model that will use the technology has not been revealed, it remains to wait for Nissan’s decision to better understand the positioning of the technology in Brazil. As stated above, the Kicks is one of the models that use the system abroad and could be a good choice to debut the technology in the Brazilian market, as it is the automaker’s best-selling model in the country.

