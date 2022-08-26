‘No! Don’t Look!’, by Jordan Peele

posted on 08/25/2022 06:00 / updated on 08/25/2022 10:14



As soon as it caught the world’s attention, with the Oscar-winning feature, Run!, the screenplay writer for that film, Jordan Peele, got the immediate comparison to Quentin Tarantino. Although he reaffirms the source of inspiration in the master Alfred Hitchcock, Peele even makes a point of sustaining the comparison with the new science fiction No! Do not look! which hits theaters this Thursday (25/8). The premise of the film, which refers back to the western bases — brings the strong participation of black actors and reconfigures roles reserved for them, in a floor in the style of The eight hated (Signed by Tarantino). But there are different roots in the plot that shows brothers OJ Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald (Keke Palmer) in an attempt to perpetuate the fame of their family – the Haywoods, who are strongly linked to the development of a ranch in the Santa Clarita Valley ( California).









In addition to training horses, there are strict links between OJ and Emerald in the rich Hollywood industry. Next to their ranch, a rundown theme park is run by Ricky Jupe (Steven Yeun), an opportunistic ex-TV actor traumatized by an episode that — narrated with the greatness of a screen master like Stanley Kubrick — enhances the cinema of peel. If the theme park refers to the decadence of The last movie session (1971), Jordan Peele brings in the creative embryo the cinema of reconquest, trumpeted by the star Sidney Poitier, fundamental to the so-called black cinema. Not by chance, a poster of the western One for God, one for the devil (1972), directorial debut for Poitier, features one of the scenes. In the seventies film, there were people interested in rekindling the slave model.

same director of We (2019), Peele sets out to send the new film to Signals (by M. Night Shyamalan) and two Steven Spielberg productions: Close contacts of the third degree (which takes advantage of the sound immersion) and ET (in the iconic finger touch scene). Without insisting on content and social shocks, Peele lets the forces of nature act in the new film. Along with a conspiracy theory, the appearance of an unidentified flying object brings a twist to the film’s script. Two characters enter the scene, able to, with the use of technology, record inexplicable episodes: the enthusiastic Angel (Brandon Perea) and a filmmaker named Antlers (Michael Wincott). After an unsuccessful attempt to integrate a film team, the protagonist brothers will invest in unraveling UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena).

One element is evident in No! Do not look! and concerns the collection and perpetuation of images. In addition to the look that, in the daylight, reveals the existence of a mansion reminiscent of that of Terror in Amityville (1982), the film examines the importance of cinema’s great-grandfather—the zoopraxiscope, a 19th-century creation by British photographer Eadweard Muybridge. The reason for the lack of notoriety of a black man who, indirectly, participated in that invention, is part of the discussion of No! Do not look!. Within the central focus of the feature, in which horses and a monkey have a strong importance, the characters, used to taming and training animals, come across the indomitable. The unexpected emerges with the clear appearance of a flying saucer, right in that beat-up sci-fi adventure scheme.

Instability for the isolated Californian region will have the right to an abrupt drop in energy and the comical intrusion of sensationalism related to the facts surrounding the film, capable of adopting a branch of a theme similar to the experimentalism of the daring director Gus van Sant (of the arid Gerry and call boys). Loss of control awakens a theory that recalls the perception that animals removed from their natural habitat tend to return to their point of origin. In a risky choice, production designer Ruth de Jong’s team bets on a questionable look for the Ovini, a mixture of plasma and flying pancake, and which attaches to itself the apparatus of a photographic camera.

Discussing territory demarcation and capturing terrifying images of a zone of complete chaos for humans, Jordan Peele’s film convinces. But the (director’s) script gets messed up, when it discredits the elaborate and involving plot that surrounds the past of Ricky Jupe (Steven Yeun), witness of an extreme atrocity that traumatizes him. In a way, the filmmaker who discussed sadism and identity construction is lost, in Weand called for a north-swinging thriller, in Run!.

the difficult journey

A budget fund for black directors, generated from public policies in 2016, enabled the production company Filmes de Plástico from Minas Gerais to produce Marte Um, a national feature that represented Brazil at the Sundance Film Festival. In the making of the second feature film — the first, In the heart of the world, was made with Maurílio Martins — Gabriel Martins explained the intention to “aesthetically” praise black artists and themes in cinema.

Stimulus or inspiration for future filmmakers, Mars One reveals a plot experienced among the lower middle class. It deals with enchantments with football and everyday life on the outskirts of a big city. Deivid (Cícero Lucas) is the protagonist who envisions being an astrophysicist, in 2030 — there is the obstacle, however, of growing up in a Brazil in 2018. Son of a doorman (Carlos Francisco), Deivid still has his mother (Rejane Faria) and of her sister (Camila Damião) who intends to affirm the day to day in which her latent homosexuality weighs.

Other releases

After — After the promise

The imperfect couple Tessa and Hardin, in this fourth installment of a profitable movie franchise, have the destiny of their relationship defined. Directed by Castille Landon.

The legendary warrior dog

A giant cat takes over the village of Kakamucho, in this animation by Rob Minkoff that lends itself to Scamp in the West (1974). Plot of formation of a clumsy combatant eager to help defenseless cats features the characters Hank (dubbed by Paulo Vieira) and Shogun (Ary Fontoura).

Assault on Paulista

Flavio Federcio shows the Paraguayan route tried out by a father and daughter who are criminals versed in breaking into private safes. Bianca Bin and Eriberto Leão are in the cast.

sawn pipe

Erik de Castro’s film features Paulo Miklos and Rubens Caribé in a plot generated from the death of a truck driver. His brother, a sergeant, plots revenge on a lawless land.

Onoda — 10,000 nights in the jungle

Arthur Harari’s film is set in 1940s Japan, when Japanese troops are due to arrive in the Philippines. In a defense of land for the disembarkation of the compatriots, a special agent contests lessons learned. Based on real facts.