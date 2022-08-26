North Korea reports cases of ‘unknown fever’

North Korean state media reported on Thursday that an outbreak of fever of unknown origin has emerged in Ryanggang Province, which borders China.

According to the official news agency KCNA, four people suspected of being infected with “a malignant epidemic” were identified. Therefore, the local authorities blocked the region and mobilized medical teams. The North Korean dictatorship sent experts in epidemiology, virology and testing to the area to investigate the cause of the fever cases.

After North Korea declared “victory” over Covid-19, the country blamed South Korea for the spread of the outbreak and vowed a “deadly retaliation”. Seoul, in turn, denied the accusation.

Since then, Pyongyang has lifted mandatory face mask wear and lifted other restrictions, including limits on the use of public facilities.

An analysis of the epidemic situation showed that there have been no cases of covid-19 since the outbreak in the country ended earlier this month. North Korea has never confirmed the number of coronavirus cases in the country, as it does not have the means to carry out widespread testing.

