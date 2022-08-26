“Nothing against and nothing in favor…”; Zezé de Camargo reveals what she thinks of the Affair between Wanessa and Dado Dolabella

Wanessa Camargo’s father, also a singer and songwriter, opened his mouth to talk about his daughter’s old and new romance with actor Dado Dolabella, with whom she is living her new phase after the end of her marriage with businessman Marcus Buaiz. .

In an interview given to columnist Léo Dias, from Metrópoles, Zezé was sincere and said that he is not against dating his daughter who, after 18 years, met again after having a new affair. However, Zezé, without much language, said that he was not against dating the two at the time, but has nothing in favor of the new.

“”I have nothing against”, commented with the columnist. Asked if he had anything in his favor, he was very direct and short: “Nothing either”, released the artist who is known for his candid lines in interviews. Zezé also denied when asked about having vetoed the visits of Igor, Camila and Wanessa Camargo. “Bullshit. They always come here and are always welcome”he added.

In the chat, Zezé also talked about his relationship with Luciano, brother and stage partner with whom he has shared singing for 30 years. Zezé still claims that she rarely goes to Luciano’s house without informing her brother, but ended up saying that the duo is the greatest achievement of her life after her family.