“Nothing against, nothing for”

In an interview with the headliner of this column, which will air this Friday (26/8), Zezé di Camargo spoke for the first time about one of the most talked about topics of the year: the return of Wanessa and Dado. Without saying anything, the singer did not hesitate and exposed what he thinks about his daughter’s courtship.

“I have nothing against it,” he said. Asked, then, if he had anything in favor of this novel, the singer was direct and straight in the answer: “Nothing either”.

Zezé di Camargo in the recordings of his new DVD Zezé di Camargo in the recordings of his new DVDBruno Soares / BS Photographs Zezé di Camargo and Luciano share the stage with Chitãozinho and Xororó (Photo: Agnews/Beatriz Damy/Fernanda Rodrigues) Zezé di Camargo and Luciano share the stage with Chitãozinho and Xororó (Photo: Agnews/Beatriz Damy/Fernanda Rodrigues)Zezé di Camargo and Luciano share the stage with Chitãozinho and Xororó (Photo: Agnews/Beatriz Damy/Fernanda Rodrigues) Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Zezé di Camargo and wife during the recording of the singer’s new DVD Zezé di Camargo and wife during the recording of the singer’s new DVDBruno Soares / BS Photographs Zezé Di Camargo and Marília Mendonça in recording Zezé Di Camargo and Marília Mendonça Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Zezé di Camargo and Luciano share the stage with Chitãozinho and Xororó (Photo: Agnews/Beatriz Damy/Fernanda Rodrigues) Zezé di Camargo and Luciano share the stage with Chitãozinho and Xororó (Photo: Agnews/Beatriz Damy/Fernanda Rodrigues)Zezé di Camargo and Luciano share the stage with Chitãozinho and Xororó (Photo: Agnews/Beatriz Damy/Fernanda Rodrigues) Zezé di Camargo and Luciano share the stage with Chitãozinho and Xororó (Photo: Agnews/Beatriz Damy/Fernanda Rodrigues) Zezé di Camargo and Luciano share the stage with Chitãozinho and Xororó (Photo: Agnews/Beatriz Damy/Fernanda Rodrigues)Zezé di Camargo and Luciano share the stage with Chitãozinho and Xororó (Photo: Agnews/Beatriz Damy/Fernanda Rodrigues) Metrópoles 3 partner advertising Zezé di Camargo and Luciano share the stage with Chitãozinho and Xororó (Photo: Agnews/Beatriz Damy/Fernanda Rodrigues) Zezé di Camargo and Luciano share the stage with Chitãozinho and Xororó (Photo: Agnews/Beatriz Damy/Fernanda Rodrigues)Zezé di Camargo and Luciano share the stage with Chitãozinho and Xororó (Photo: Agnews/Beatriz Damy/Fernanda Rodrigues) 0

In addition to talking about the controversial relationship, Zezé revealed that he rarely goes to Luciano’s house without notifying him and expressed that the country duo that he has been with his brother for 30 years is the greatest asset of his life after his family.

The full interview with Zezé Di Camargo will air this Friday (26/8) on the YouTube channel of Metrópoles. Do not lose!