‘Nothing against, nothing in favor’, says Zezé about Wanessa’s relationship with Dado

Zeze Di Camargo, 60, spoke for the first time about Wanessa’s romance with Dado Dolabella. The singer did not shy away and went straight to say “I have nothing against”, but also “nothing in favor” for the reunion of the couple 18 years after their first relationship.

“I have nothing against it,” he told columnist Leo Dias, from the website Metrópoles. Then, asked if he had anything in his favor, the sertanejo then replied: “Nothing either”.

Last week, Dado himself let it slip for the first time that, yes, he’s happy with his love life. Since they were spotted together on July 13, the two have been evading questions about getting back together.

However, in an interview with the program “Fofocalizando” (SBT), the actor, when asked by the reporter Fofoquito if he is happy in love, replied in the affirmative with a “thank God”. The famous, however, avoided speaking the name of the beloved, but thanked the reporter for the well-wishes to the couple: “Amen”, he said.

“Every time I talk about something in life, I talk about love. And I know you’re in a very good phase, which is love. And who doesn’t like this phase? Because loving is very good! And you’re very happy right?” asked the reporter. “Thank God,” said the actor.

“And how long have you been dating Wanessa?”, he asked. “What’s that?”, declared the famous laughing. “I love you, I like it, it’s no use. May you be very happy”, wished Fofoquito. “Amen, all of us,” added Dado.

Affair

The actor and the singer got back together after her divorce from Marcos Buaiz, ​​who were together for 17 years, with whom she has two children.

Since then, they have already been seen together at a spiritual retreat in Chapada dos Veadeiros, in Goiás, where the actor lives, and also posed for photos on Dado’s birthday, who turned 42 on the 20th of last month.

Between comings and goings, Wanessa and Dado dated in 2000 and ended definitively in 2004. The artists’ relationship was marked by fights and controversies. In 2009, after rumors that he didn’t like his ex-son-in-law, Zezé Di Camargo took a stand on the matter: “He thinks I don’t like him, but I have nothing against Dado. I would love to meet him again to clarify some things.” , said the singer.