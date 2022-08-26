Nubank Ultravioleta: Cashback yields 200% of CDI

a year ago the Nubank launched the ultraviolet card. The tool has several advantages for being in the Black category, such as cashback, which returns 1% of the total amount spent on the operation. In addition, the amount yields 200% of the CDI, with no expiration date.

Ultraviolet card cashback yield?

Users of the Nubank Ultravioleta card can easily track cashback earnings through the financial institution’s application. The procedure is very quick, just follow the steps below:

access the application Nubank; On the home screen, tap “My Ultraviolet”. It’s under the credit card section; Once this is done, go to the option “Growing at 200% of the CDI”; Then, it will be possible to view the cashback history of every month, with details of received, redemptions and growth by time; It will also be possible to check the accumulated total cashback income, from the first purchase made with Ultravioleta.

What are the advantages of the Ultraviolet card?

As already mentioned, Nubank’s Ultraviolet card has several super advantageous functions for customers. So, check out the main advantages of the tool below:

Cashback drops instantly, does not expire and grows automatically at 200% of CDI per year;

It has free travel insurance;

Allows free access to the VIP lounge at Guarulhos International Airport;

It has an exclusive design in metal without number, for greater security of customers;

Monthly fee of R$49, which is free every time the card is spent at least R$5,000 per month, or R$150,000 is invested between Nubank and Nu Invest.

How to apply for an Ultraviolet card?

To apply for the card, the interested party must access the Nubank website and join the waiting list. However, it is worth mentioning that there is no minimum income requirement.

That’s because, only after the person is called by the digital bank will their credit history be analyzed. If there is approval, an email and a message will arrive on the Nubank application.